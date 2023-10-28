Angelina Jolie Says Hamas Terrorist Attacks in Israel ‘Cannot Justify the Innocent Lives Lost’ in Gaza

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie issued a statement about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Saturday.

She wrote on Instagram, “Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help.”

“I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one,” she said, but later added that the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel “cannot justify the innocent lives lost” in Gaza.

Read the full post below:

More to come…

