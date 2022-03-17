Angelina Jolie Says Bringing Awareness to the Violence Against Women Act Is 'Personal to Everyone'

Angelina Jolie attends Variety's Power Of Women at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says her domestic violence activism is "personal to everyone."

The United Nations special envoy spoke with Today on Wednesday about the Violence Against Women Act, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law. VAWA seeks to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Jolie, 46, has worked closely with the bill's sponsors and advocates on provisions to address the impact on kids of domestic violence and the long-term health effects of trauma.

During the interview, which also included head of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Ruth Glenn, the Oscar winner said, "It is personal to everyone. Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community."

Added Jolie, "This country doesn't recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has."

The mom of six said VAWA becoming reauthorized into law was "a long time coming." Jolie also advocated for Kayden's Law, which requires trauma-informed court processes and legal standards and judicial training that minimizes the risk of harm to children.

Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn, head of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, sat down exclusively with @tvkatesnow to discuss the signing of the Violence Against Women Act, which also contains new provision to help keep children safe. pic.twitter.com/jQ4K1jAaFo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2022

Last month, Jolie brought 17-year-old daughter Zahara with her to Washington, D.C., while advocating for VAWA. The mother-daughter duo had previously made the trip to D.C. on behalf of their advocacy in December, when they met lawmakers to support VAWA.

"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors," wrote Jolie on Instagram at the time.

"We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable," she added.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.