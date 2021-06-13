Angelina Jolie Reportedly Hung Out with Her Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller in Brooklyn

Before there was Brangelina, Angelina Jolie and actor Jonny Lee Miller were a thing. Back in '90s, the pair got married prior to splitting the next year, and officially filing for divorce in 1999. Their union was short-lived, but now, two decades later, it appears as if they could be rekindling a romance - or at the very least, a friendship.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jolie was spotted leaving Miller's apartment building - where, E! News reports he has $3 million home - in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood. Upon her arrival, Angelina wore a beige trench coat, and carried a bottle of Peter Michael Wine along with her Louis Vuitton purse.

She reportedly arrived alone and left approximately three hours later at 10:30 p.m.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller

Jim Smeal / Contributor

Jolie and Miller met on the set of their movie Hackers in 1995, and tied the knot six months later. It was the first marriage for both of them - as she was only 20-years-old and he was 22.

There were only two guests at the wedding: Angelina's mother, Marcia Lynne "Marcheline" Bertrand, and one of Miller's pals. And in lieu of a traditional wedding dress, Jolie wore a pair of black rubber pants and T-shirt with Miller's name written on it in her own blood.

After their divorce, Jolie went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton and then, of course, Brad Pitt. As for Miler, he married Michele Hicks in 2008, but they split after 10 years together.