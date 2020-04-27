Angelina Jolie Makes An Important Statement About Not Trying To Be A 'Perfect' Parent During Pandemic

From ELLE

Angelina Jolie has penned an important essay, reminding parents that there is no need to try to be perfect during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new essay written for TIME magazine, the publication’s contributing editor opened up about parenting during the current health crisis.

As a mother to six children (Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11), the actress wrote that the pandemic has taught her that it’s not possible to ‘answer all needs’ all the time.

‘Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home,’ she wrote. ‘All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that’s impossible.’

Jolie added that children don’t want their parents to be ‘perfect’, as long as they are ‘honest’ about their mistakes.

'It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest,’ she stated.

'And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become.

'They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together.'

The 44-year-old actress recalled her own decision to become a parent in 2002 when she adopted her eldest son from Cambodia.

‘I was not a very stable youth,’ she recalled.

‘In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mum. I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life,’ she continued.

‘What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work. From food to school to medical. Whatever would come. And to be patient.’

Earlier this month, Jolie held a conversation with Californian Surgeon General Dr Nadine Burke Harris for Time about the effects of trauma in childhood as a result of the pandemic.

'I think that's so important to love each other, check in with each other, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you're a teacher or a friend,' Jolie echoed of the doctor’s sentiments.

