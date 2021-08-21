Angelina Jolie Makes Her Instagram Debut, Shares ‘A Letter From an Afghan Girl’ As Her First Post
Hollywood's Angelina Jolie has made her debut on Instagram. She took this step as through her account she wants 'stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights' in Afghanistan to be heard. Jolie's first post is a letter from an Afghan girl who feels helpless in the now Taliban-ruled country.
Angelina Jolie's First Instagram Post:
