Angelina Jolie Just Attended Her Daughter Zahara's Homecoming Celebration at Spelman College

Angelina Jolie is clearly loving her life as a Spelman mom.

Just a couple of months after dropping off her 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the HBCU, the Eternals star is back in Atlanta. On October 22, Jolie was spotted visiting Zahara during Spelman's Homecoming celebration wearing a casual black ensemble with a beige coat and aviator glasses

Jolie even took time to take photos with fans, who documented their exchanges with the proud mom on Twitter. According to a Jolie fan account on Twitter, Jolie and Zahara also posed with Stacey Abrams election posters to support the politician currently running for Governor of Georgia.

“I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad bitch,” one fan tweeted on October 22. “And she's FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse."

Along with Zahara, Angelina Jolie has five more children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: 21-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Oscar winner first announced Zahara would be attending the women's college in an Instagram post of her own on July 31. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a photo of her daughter with a group of young women from the class of 2026 decked out in Spelman gear. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Back in August, Jolie held back tears while joining her daughter on move-in day. “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet,” Jolie told Spelman president Dr. Helene Gayle in a video shared by the school's vice president for student affairs. After being told by Dr. Gayle that there will be “plenty of time to cry” as the welcoming festivities continue, Jolie responded, “I'm holding it together still. I'm holding it together.”

