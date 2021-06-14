How Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Celebrated Her 46th Birthday in New York City

Angelina Jolie and her six kids - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - traveled to New York City last week in celebration of Jolie's 46th birthday. And they allegedly had a great time during their stay in the Big Apple.

"The kids are growing up and are so close," and source told People. "They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

Jolie was also spotted leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment on Saturday in photos obtained by Page Six, sparking rumors that we had another Bennifer-type situation on our hands. But while the reason for the reunion is unclear, they have reportedly stayed good friends after splitting in 1999.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Reportedly Hung Out with Her Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller in Brooklyn

The Maleficent star's son Knox is also friends with Miller's son, according to the People source, and the two kids were also allegedly there on Saturday night.

During the family getaway, Jolie wowed in her NYC street fashion that gave us major summer inspiration. She even her plain white tee that she wore to grab a hot dog from a street vendor look effortlessly sophisticated.

Angelina Jolie and Kids

Getty Images

Jolie and her kids originally celebrated her birthday with a surprise dinner at Tao Restaurant last week before jetting off to NYC. It seems Jolie and her kids are a tight-knit bunch. She even told People last month that her kids are getting increasingly closer.

"I've found that the kids have really come together," she said. "I have a big group, and with Maddox coming back from college and being in the same house, they've really had to manage this together."

They even have a creative game they like to play as a family, according to the star. "We've also all gotten very good at dark tag, this new thing that we do where we turn all the lights off and [chase each other]."