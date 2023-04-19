Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry to Team Up for Action Movie 'Maude v Maude' (Report)

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry have never costarred in the same movie

Two of Hollywood's brightest stars are aligning for a new movie.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are both attached to star in an upcoming action movie titled Maude v Maude.

Warner Bros. acquired the project after it won a bidding war for the movie over the weekend.

The outlet reported that the project has been described as a "James Bond vs. Jason Bourne"-type action thriller with filming expected to take place in locations around the world, citing an insider on the project.

Though both Jolie, 47, and Berry, 56, have been acting since the late 1980s and early 1990s, the stars have never worked together.

Jolie and Berry will each work as producers on the movie in addition to their starring roles, Deadline reported. The actresses began making plans as far back as Jan. 2022 to produce projects a variety of movies with women in lead roles on screen and behind the camera, according to the outlet.

Both actors are action genre mainstays, with Berry starring in the X-Men movies, as well as Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019). Jolie's action blockbuster credits include her 2000s Tomb Raider movies, as well as her 2005 spy movie Mr. and Mrs Smith and her role as Maleficent in Disney's Maleficent series.

Berry last appeared in her directorial debut Bruised (2020) and in Moonfall (2022); Jolie most recently starred as a firefighter in the action film Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), as well as the superhero Thena in Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Jolie recently directed a new movie titled Without Blood starring Salma Hayek. The actress is also gearing up to play opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín's next film, Maria.

Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) is set to direct Maude v Maude from a script written by Scott Mosier, according to Deadline.

