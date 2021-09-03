Angelina Jolie criticises US government for not doing more to protect children’s rights

Angelina Jolie has criticised the US government for not doing more to protect the rights of minors.

In an interview with Weekend magazine, the actor and activist said her decades of global advocacy along with her family’s experiences in the courts had made her realise the importance of children’s rights, which she is supporting with a new book, Know Your Rights.

When Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, the news sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. together for over 12 years, they had raised six children. they formally married in 2014, with all six children involved in the ceremony.

When asked about her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against Pitt, Jolie said she was still in her own legal situation that she “can’t speak about”. It has been widely reported that the divorce and custody battle has been fraught.

Jolie criticised the US for being the only country to have not fully ratified the United Nations convention on the rights of the child (UNCRC), which successive administrations have failed to send to the Senate.

She said the lack of ratification of the UNCRC had had a large impact on her battle with Pitt

Jolie said she did not make the decision to divorce Pitt lightly. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” she added.

Pitt admitted having an alcohol problem and that he had yelled at one of his children, but has always denied being physically abusive to them. The FBI cleared him of wrongdoing over the plane incident. His lawyers declined to comment when invited to do so by the Guardian.

When asked what the past five years had taken out of her, Jolie answered: “I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

Jolie said she had been traumatised and “broken” by her recent experiences and she wanted her family to move forward, “all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

“How am I? I’m realising that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way. So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again,” she added.

