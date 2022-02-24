Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh, 15, Support Non-Profit in Cambodia — See Photo from Their Trip

Angelina Jolie attends Variety's Power Of Women at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Angelina Jolie is lending a hand to assist the communities of Cambodia.

On Wednesday, Jolie, 46, shared a series of photos to Instagram from her time in Cambodia, where she met with "friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district."

Jolie, who founded the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2003, brought her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh along for the trip and shared a photo of the two enjoying time together. In the snap, Shiloh smiles as she sits barefoot on a porch chair while her mother smiles and stands in front of her.

"A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family," writes Jolie, who adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002.

"Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes," added the Maleficent star.

Earlier this month, Jolie spent time in Washington, D.C. to advocate for victims of domestic abuse alongside her daughter Zahara, 17.

The actress was present at the country's capital for the Senate's bipartisan introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), which seeks to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

Jolie has worked closely with the bill's sponsors and advocates on provisions to address the impact on kids of domestic violence and the long-term health effects of trauma.

This was Jolie's third trip to D.C. She previously arrived in December with Zahara, where the two met lawmakers to support VAWA.