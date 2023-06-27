Angelina Jolie Is Classic in a Black Dress and White Trench

Angelina Jolie brought out her sophisticated, monochromatic style for an evening in New York City with her son.

The actor and director was spotted walking in Manhattan with Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, her second-eldest child. She looked fantastic in a chic white trench coat, which she layered over a black midi dress and paired with sheer tights, black pointed-toe pumps, a white leather crossbody bag, and large black sunglasses. She further accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and gold rings. Jolie wore natural makeup and had on a glossy nude manicure. She kept her hair straight down in a slightly side-parted hairdo.

MEGA - Getty Images

Next to her, Pax looked cool and unbothered in a gray crewneck sweatshirt from beachwear brand Mas Wavos layered over a white T-shirt and paired with baggy black pants. He finished the look with beige-and-white Converse sneakers and a silver pendant necklace.



Pax is an artist like his famous parents, Jolie and Brad Pitt. He kicked off his career as a kid, voicing the character Yoo in Kung Fu Panda 3, and has worked on film projects with his mother.

“We work well together,” Jolie told People last year of working with sons Pax and Maddox, 21, on a film titled Without Blood. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.” The boys worked in the assistant director’s department.

Jolie is also mom to Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

