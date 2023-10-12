Angelina Jolie Championed the Return of Ballet Flats With a Knitted LBD

Only Angelina could convince me to buy the season's most controversial shoes.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF

Like it or not, ballet flats are back. Between Katie Holmes’s plethora of cutesy flats and Hailey Bieber’s Mary Jane version, it’s safe to say that celebrities have quickly declared the classic, staple as the shoe of the season. And just when we thought we’d seen every iteration of the ballet flat, Angelina Jolie serves a masterclass on making the fall-perfect flats worthy the perfect addition to any dress.

The queen of quiet luxury was spotted out and about in Paris donning a sleeveless knitted LBD featuring a mid-calf length and a thigh-high slit. While the outfit was undoubtedly sophisticated on its own, Angelina’s shoe choice caught our attention: a pair of black ballet flats adorned with itty-bitty bows. Her signature black square-shaped sunglasses and a monogrammed, larger-than-life Celine tote provided the finishing touches to her on-the-go ensemble.

Splash News Angelina Jolie

Beauty-wise, the actress’s blonde-highlighted hair was perfectly blown out and styled sleek and straight, while she complemented her dewy skin with a glossy lip.



Pablo Larrain

Angelina's outing comes shortly after the first look of her playing the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín’s Maria was released — and she's totally unrecognizable. In the photos, the actress slips into Callas’s signature thick, brown-rimmed glasses while wearing a cream chunky cableknit sweater. Another snap shows a glamorous version of Maria with winged eyeliner, pearl earrings, and a wide-brimmed lace hat. Maria will hit theaters in 2024.

Read the original article on InStyle.