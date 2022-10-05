Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physical and emotional abuse on private jet flight

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attending the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 at The Royal Opera House (Getty Images)

Hollywood star Brad Pitt poured red wine and beer over his own children and pushed ex-wife Angelina Jolie against a wall during a bout of violence on a private jet, it is alleged.

The Fight Club star, 58, is accused by Jolie of “choking” one of their children and striking another in the face as the family flew back home to Los Angeles in 2016.

Jolie, 47, said Pitt was “physically and emotionally abusive” to her and the children, bringing their 12-year relationship to an immediate end and prompting her to file for divorce.

Lawyers for the Tomb Raider actress laid out the allegations of violence, anger and abuse in the latest twist in the former couple’s bitter wrangle over a vineyard they co-own in the south of France.

According to Jolie, Pitt had a “confrontation” with one of their six children before the flight took off, and he then “verbally attacked” her in a row over the way their children were being raised.

“On September 14, 2016, Jolie’s marriage came to an end,” the court filing states.

“Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of eight and 15.

“After that flight, for her family’s wellbeing, Jolie decided to file for divorce.”

Jolie alleges Pitt continued their row over the children around 90 minutes into the flight from France to the US, pulling the actress into the bathroom to shout at her.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall”, court documents state.

“Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.

“As she exited, one of their children asked, ‘Are you ok, mommy?’ Pitt yelled back ‘No, mommy’s not ok’ and started deriding Jolie with insults.”

She claims the actor then “lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow.

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.

“Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

Jolie says she and the children spent the rest of the flight sitting silently under blankets while Pitt “periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.

“After many tense hours, Pitt finally fell asleep.”

She went on to allege Pitt stopped her and the children from getting off the plane for 20 minutes after landing, after she told him they were going to stay in a hotel rather than go home.

“Once outside the plane door, Pitt again physically abused one of their children”, lawyers added.

“He also grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, ‘Don’t hurt her.’

“He let Jolie go, but then called her a ‘b****,’ before adding, ‘F*** you, f*** you all.’’

Pitt has not yet responded to the allegations which were set out in detail in a filing to the Superior Court of California.

But a source close to the actor told the BBC that Ms Jolie’s claims were false.

“She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants, Her story is constantly evolving,” said the source.

An FBI investigation was launched into the incident but did not result in criminal charges.

The former couple are locked in a feud over their ownership of Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France which they purchased for £20 million in 2008.

Pitt has accused Jolie of a “hostile takeover” after Jolie brought a Russian oligarch into the business, while Jolie claims she offered Pitt the chance to buy her out but he reneged on the deal when she raised allegations of violence.

Pitt, the star of Snatch, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Inglorious Basterds, ended his marriage to Jennifer Aniston and got together with Jolie after they starred together in the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith.

Together, they adopted Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, and also have biological children Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

The warring ex-couple remain locked in a custody battle over the children.