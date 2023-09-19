Angelica Ross says Ryan Murphy ghosted her after talks of all-Black season of “American Horror Story”

Angelica Ross claims Ryan Murphy left her "on read" after initially reaching out to her about a season of American Horror Story with an all-Black cast, resulting in lost opportunities for the actress.

Ross, who starred in two seasons of the FX anthology series as well as Murphy's acclaimed Pose, shared a screenshot of an email dated July 2020 with the producer's name attached: "Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall." He asked for guidance on cast, floating the idea of Keke Palmer.

“So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCb — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

In a separate TikTok, Ross said Murphy ultimately ghosted her after she sent a follow-up email in February of that year. In the screenshot of the email, Ross asked to be considered for producing duties. "After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show," she said.

TikTok. pic.twitter.com/PGxwKkiKMO — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him… pic.twitter.com/s7HfeABd8j — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

Ross, who said she's not heard from Murphy since, added that she lost out on a potential Marvel opportunity as a result. "It's not JUST that the idea changed," she added. "Things change all the time. It's that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel. It's that I was HELD in first position the whole time."

Reps for Murphy and FX didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ross appeared in various roles, including as Nurse Rita and The Chemist, on seasons 9 and 10 of AHS. The anthology series returns with season 12, Delicate, on Sept. 20 and stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts. Set to be split into two parts, the new iteration is based on Danielle Valentine's twisty motherhood thriller Delicate Condition.

