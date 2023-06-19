Angela Thorne: To the Manor Born actress dies aged 84

Angela Thorne's career spanned several TV series and stage plays

Actress Angela Thorne, best-known for starring in To The Manor Born, has died aged 84, her family has said.

She played Marjory Frobisher in the BBC comedy series, alongside Penelope Keith as Audrey Fforbes-Hamilton and Peter Bowles as Richard DeVere from 1979 to 1981.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Thorne also starred in the BBC comedy Three Up, Two Down opposite Michael Elphick, in 1979.

She went on to appear in the TV series Midsomer Murders and Foyle's War.

Thorne was also the mother of actors Rupert and Laurence Penry-Jones. and had been married to the late actor Peter Penry-Jones,

A statement from Rupert said: "The actress Angela Thorne died peacefully at her home on the 16th of June. She was 84 years old.

"She was the beloved wife of Peter Penry-Jones, and is survived by her two sons Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio and Delilah.

"We will all miss her very much."

Angela Thorne as Marjory Frobisher, Penelope Keith as Audrey and Peter Bowles as Richard DeVere, back in their roles in 2007

Thorne trained on a scholarship at the Guildhall School of Music And Drama, and later performed in repertory seasons.

In To the Manor Born, her character Marjory was the loyal friend of Audrey, who had a love-hate relationship with Richard until they married at the end of the show's three series in 1981.

The three actors returned for a one-off 60-minute special of the show in 2007.

Thorne was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1981 for her stage portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis?

Three Up, Two Down: Lysette Anthony, Ray Burdis, Michael Elphick, Angela Thorne

Other TV credits included police drama series Heartbeat and drama series Elizabeth R, which starred the late Glenda Jackson.

She also voiced the Queen Of England in the animated 1989 film adaptation of The BFG.

In 2013, she appeared in a stage adaptation of 1955 black comedy The Ladykillers, alongside Death In Paradise's Ralf Little, The Fast Show's Simon Day and Gregory's Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair.

Her son Rupert is best-known for playing Adam Carter in Spooks, QC Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel. Laurence has appeared in Waking The Dead and Doctors.