Angela Rippon's Strictly diary: 'The atmosphere has suddenly changed'

It's not Angela Rippon's first time in Blackpool: presenting Come Dancing in 1988 - Shutterstock

Blackpool, here we come! Against all my wildest expectations, we made it through to another week. But not just any old week – this is Blackpool week, the major milestone that everyone aims for. And why? Quite simply, because the Tower Ballroom is renowned as the mecca of international dance competitions.

It’s pure Baroque in style, with a high painted ceiling dripping with chandeliers and intricately carved panelling from floor to ceiling. The floor has so much spring in it that dancers feel as if they are floating on air. It’s also considerably bigger than the BBC set at Elstree Studios and therefore a space that’s a joyous playground for choreographers to make routines, not just bigger, but more ambitious, more demanding, and quite spectacular. And this week I get to dance there. Good Lord. I’ve even got six backing dancers.

Mind you, it was not a given. For the second week in a row, I was in the dance-off. This time against Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Three judges saved Kai and I, booking our ticket to Blackpool. Suddenly, the whole atmosphere surrounding the competition has changed. There are now only seven of us left, which means that when we meet for final rehearsals, it is much quieter. In our green room, known as the Star Bar, we miss another familiar face, the sound of an infectious laugh and the warmth of a massive group hug.

Another change was discovering that we did not have our usual Sunday off. Instead, we all met with the professional dancers to learn the group number that opens Saturday’s show. Watching the professional dancers is pretty mind-blowing. The speed at which they learn a new routine, polish it and perform to perfection is just incredible. And here we seven were, being a part (admittedly, a very small part) of a spectacular opening number. Senior choreographer Jason Gilkison devised the routine and the pros were quick to help us to get the rhythm of each sequence. We drilled again and again for four hours. Finally, we staggered home after lunch, leaving the pros to another six hours of exhaustive work on a different routine.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington - Guy Levy/BBC

My Strictly experience has taken my admiration for the skill and stamina of dancers to a whole new level. They really are exceptional artists and I never tire of watching them perform what I class as an exquisite art form. So inspired by their masterclass, I arrived in our training studio on Monday morning ready to tackle the American Smooth, the dance that Kai and I will perform on that iconic Blackpool sprung floor. The dance is basically a foxtrot with knobs on. A bit of cheeky footwork and a splash of Hollywood glamour. All danced to the Ella Fitzgerald classic Tea for Two.

As usual, Kai makes the steps flow with a liquid fluidity. Let’s just say that in my case, the swear jar that I was given on It Takes Two, for every time I said “knickers” as a measure of my frustration, is gradually filling up. This week I am also recording a new series of Rip Off Britain. So mornings have been spent in the company of my co-presenters, Julia Somerville and Gloria Hunniford, before spending six hours wrestling with heel turns, ball flats and the prospect of not one, but three new lifts in the routine.

Fortunately, half an hour in the hands of a Strictly physio has sorted out the nagging pain I’ve had in my rib for three weeks. A session of pummelling, twisting and stretching has had a satisfying result in that I’ve been deemed fit to dance. Blackpool will be a special occasion for each one of us. Kai competed in the Tower Ballroom as an amateur and won a World Championship.

And for three years in the 1980s I presented the original BBC dance competition, Come Dancing, from that amazing building. So there will be so many new memories to add to the old ones. Because Strictly Come Dancing from Blackpool is just unique and special. I hope you enjoy it. I certainly will.

Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special is on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One; the Results are on Sunday at 7.20pm