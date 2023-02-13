Angela Rayner spent taxpayers' money on iPad and headphones as her technology needs to 'sync'

Angela Rayner has been forced to defend putting hundreds of pounds of Apple electronics on expenses.

The deputy Labour leader denied her purchases were "luxury", as she argued the equipment - which included £249 worth of personalised AirPods earphones - needed to 'sync' for work purposes.

It comes as Labour has accused the Conservatives of acting like it is “the last days of Rome” by splashing out on government credit cards.

Challenged on whether her own spending habits were excessive, Ms Rayner insisted the electronics amounted to an "everyday expenditure", stressing that it was free to personalise the headphones.

“I’m actually using the equipment right now as I’m speaking to you on the iPad," she told Times Radio.

Pressed on whether she could have sourced cheaper models, she said: "All of my equipment has to sync with each other so that I can carry out my work and people will understand that, and I wouldn’t say that it's luxury to have computer equipment that is everyday expenditure for somebody that works with computers every day for their job.

'I don't think anyone sees this as luxury'

"I can’t imagine that that’s the same as dining out at luxury venues and putting it on the corporate credit card. That is not what I have been doing and I have transparency in the way in which I operate and people can see that.

"To spend £2,000 on electronic equipment in three years to do my job, I don't think anyone listening to this would see that as luxury."

An investigation published by the opposition on Monday showed ministers and officials racked up almost £150 million on Government procurement cards (GPCs) in the space of a year.

Public money was spent on a four-star trip to the Caribbean for prison staff and sparkling wine and free branded merchandise for civil servants.

Labour claimed that a "lavish spending" culture in the Civil Service has seen taxpayers' money wasted on fine art and fine dining.

But government sources accused the party of bombarding departments with more than 350 questions and said providing the data – already publicly available – was likely to have cost the taxpayer more than £70,000.

Richard Holden, the transport minister, pointed out that the government has “fully transparently declared” such spending since 2012.

He told Times Radio: "This isn’t analysis and data, first of all, put out by the Labour Party.

“Actually since 2012 we have fully transparently declared all spending on these government procurement cards and there is one reason for that and that is in the last year of the last Labour government almost £1billion was spent on these government procurement cards.

"So compare 2009 with last year and you are seeing an 85 per cent reduction in spending on government procurement cards.

"I can understand why Labour would be desperate to try and throw mud in this area at the moment because they call themselves a government in waiting but we are all waiting to see what policies they actually come up with."

