Angela Rayner Receives Influx Of Support After 'Basic Instinct' Comparison

Angela Rayner was criticised for how she crosses her legs in PMQs in a controversial report this weekend (Photo: Hannah Mckay via Reuters)

Angela Rayner has received a wave of support from the public and fellow politicians following the controversial claims she tries to distract the prime minister with her legs.

The deputy leader of the Labour party was compared to Sharon Stone’s character in the 1992 film Basic Instinct, just for crossing and uncrossing her legs in the House of Commons during PMQs.

Unnamed Tory MPs told the Mail on Sunday that this was Rayner’s way of distracting the prime minister when he’s at the despatch box.

The misogynistic attack has been condemned from people across the political spectrum and there are now calls for the Conservative Party to launch an internal investigation to find the MPs behind the claims.

Boris Johnson has texted Rayner to distance himself from the report, and explained on Twitter that he “deplore[s] the misogyny directed at her anonymously today”.

Rayner also addressed the controversy on Twitter, and hit out at the “perverted smear” from the anonymous Tory MPs.

She said: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM – by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to ‘put him off his stride’. The rest I won’t repeat – but you get the picture.

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin. They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

She has been backed by other prominent members of the shadow cabinet, including Labour leader Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reeves pointed out that female MPs face misogyny and sexism “every single day in the Commons” while Starmer said there needs to be a culture change in parliament.

And, judging from the response on Twitter, it seems most people agree:

I am wearing trousers to work today to ensure I don’t put anyone off by simply having legs and daring to move. Democracy, you are welcome! — Ellie Varley (@ellievarley13) April 25, 2022

The fact that Angela Rayner was a working glass girl



Who dropped out of school



Who was pregnant at 16



Who went from full-time carer to being Shadow Minister



Should make us respect her more



Not less



…and a damn sight more than politicians who arrive via Eton conveyor belt — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 24, 2022

Nick Ferrari: The claims Angela Rayner used 'Basic Instinct' tactics to distract the PM were utterly lamentable and appalling with no merit whatsoever and could put women off a career in politics.@NickFerrariLBCpic.twitter.com/AuTZ5VLsnG — LBC (@LBC) April 25, 2022

let us all share this story about Angela Rayner instead https://t.co/zZsjCvzYVs — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) April 23, 2022

Angela Rayner is a fine example of how the school of life can create a hard-working, successful, intelligent. compassionate, decent and honest person. I would rather be represented by someone like her a thousand times more than someone from the school of Eton. — Sue Wood (@beneathbluster) April 24, 2022

Two Old Etonians and three Oxford graduates have led this country since 2010 and they've fucking wrecked it. The idea that these people are *better* than Angela and the rest of us beggars fucking belief. — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 24, 2022

How dare Angela Rayner have legs. https://t.co/ERDRDvAPqr — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) April 24, 2022

There’s an article about Angela Rayner in tomorrow’s papers that’s so disgusting, so misogynistic, so grim that I honestly don’t know why any woman would ever want to be a politician. Massive solidarity to her & to all women in public life that have to put up with this crap. — Anna Yearley Carreira (@AnnaYearley) April 23, 2022

Solidarity from across the political divide to Angela Rayner on this. It’s a reminder of the deep misogyny women face every day.

Tho the line about Johnson’s Oxford debating ‘skills’ is truly laughable - from what I’ve seen she can debate him out the park! https://t.co/83DyaW4bDD — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 24, 2022

Jesus this Angela Rayner at PMQs story is a genuine new low.

A) women sometimes move we are not mannequins

B) if women moving puts off PM maybe don't mention that while also painting him as a great war leader...our enemies will simply employ some women to shimmy.

C) WT actual F — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 23, 2022

It’s not just the sexism - it’s the casual classism and blatant elitism in the MoS piece.

Mocking the very idea that a woman, especially a working class one who went to a comprehensive school, might actually be able to hold her own intellectually with an Old Etonian. — Becky Johnson (@BeckyJohnsonSky) April 24, 2022

BREAKING: Angela Rayner has been accused of a "Basic Instinct ploy" to lure Boris Johnson because she is a female who exists and actually has a pulse and he is like a dog with two dicks who can't be trusted not to hump the leg of anything that passes him x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) April 24, 2022

Angela Rayner getting ready for PMQs pic.twitter.com/6rHGIwwce2 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) April 25, 2022

Just to say I find @AngelaRayner back story inspiring and I point to it to amplify the message that if you work hard the sky is the limit wherever you start from. The misogyny is unpleasant enough. The snobbery is equally obnoxious — Jackie Doyle-Price (@JackieDP) April 25, 2022

Tragically, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s attempt to distract Keir Starmer with the Basic Instinct ploy proved unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/96kfsiRvFR — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) April 24, 2022

