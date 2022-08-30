Angela Rayner’s boyfriend Sam Tarry launches legal action against his Labour deselection

Sam Tarry, pictured with his girlfriend Angela Rayner, has launched legal action over his potential deselection as a Labour MP - Shirlaine Forrest

A Labour MP who was sacked from the front bench after joining a picket line has launched legal action against his own party over his potential deselection in his constituency.

Sam Tarry, who is the boyfriend of Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, was fired from his role as shadow transport minister last month, after publicly backing the rail strikes and giving a round of media interviews without permission.

He now faces deselection by his local constituency and has hired Carter Ruck, a top law firm, in an attempt to halt proceedings.

The reselection process was triggered after all 10 branches in his area voted for a new contest. It means members of the local Constituency Labour Party can now vote to either keep him as their candidate for the next general election or choose someone else.

'Rule-breaking and voter fraud' claims

However, a source close to Mr Tarry told The Telegraph that they believe there is “considerable evidence of orchestrated corruption” in the process so far.

They claimed that attempts to oust Mr Tarry as MP for Ilford South have been “100 per cent been politically-motivated” by those on the Right of the party.

“There is always factionalism within the Labour Party, but I have never seen this level of rule-breaking and voter fraud, combined with a complete unwillingness of the party to do anything about it,” said the source.

“But Sam has strong support from right across the PLP [Parliamentary Labour Party], well beyond the traditional Left, and they are concerned that an MP who has spent the past two and a half years serving loyally as a shadow minister is being attacked."

Allies of Mr Tarry say they have collated numerous instances of alleged voting irregularities in the reselection process so far. They have written to David Evans, Labour’s general secretary, but have not had any response.

In a letter to Mr Evans, Carter Ruck explained that Mr Tarry has raised “very serious concerns” about the manner in which the deselection process has been conducted, including an “alarming report of voter fraud”.

Story continues

The solicitors have demanded that Labour provides a “detailed and comprehensive” response to his concerns, adding that there “should clearly be no prospect of this process continuing further until the very serious matters raised by our client have been fully resolved”.

In June, Sir Keir Starmer banned payroll Labour MPs from appearing on picket lines, arguing that it was not the job of MPs to engage in industrial disputes but to attempt to resolve them at a political level.

Sam Tarry, pictured far left, was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer after appearing on picket lines - Maighna Nanu/PA wire

Several frontbenchers were reprimanded for appearing on picket lines in June, but Labour sources indicated that Mr Tarry had been sacked because he had given unauthorised media interviews and refused to abide by the shadow cabinet’s collective policy on the strikes.

Mr Tarry is in a relationship with Ms Rayner, a former union representative, following her separation from her husband Mark, who was also a union official.

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.