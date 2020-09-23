Angela Kinsey's Family Has “Leveled Up” During COVID-19, and It's Come With a Few Pains

From Woman's Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a slew of life changes, both good and bad. For those lucky enough to have a steady income, food security, and a safe home, life in lockdown has provided more time to devote to family, activity, and self-care. Actress Angela Kinsey has experiences this positive shift in the household dynamics firsthand, telling Woman's Day that her family's activity levels and quality time have "leveled up" during the global pandemic.

"We’re moving a lot," Kinsey tells Woman's Day. "We play on the trampoline, and we play basketball, and we've really gotten into badminton during quarantine."

But with an increase in activity comes an increase risk of aches and pains. This played a part in Kinsey signing on to be the new spokesperson for Advil Dual Action, the first and only FDA-approved pain relief medication that combines acetaminophen and ibuprofen.



"If I overdo it — and I’m 49 now, so that happens more than I’d like to admit — I get this pinch in my shoulder, which then goes up to the back of my head, and I get a headache behind my eye," Kinsey explains.

Normally, she'd have to chose between taking an acetaminophen to relieve the pain in her head or taking an ibuprofen to reduce the inflammation in her shoulder. But Advil Dual Action addresses all the issues, and last for eight hours, allowing users to return to activities sooner.

In addition to being more active, Kinsey is spending more quality time with her family, specifically her husband Josh Snyder. She mentions that in pre-COVID times, she would coordinate her work travel based on when the kids were with their other parents (both she and Snyder have children from previous marriages; her daughter Isabel, and his sons Cade and Jake.) And while the children are still spending time with both families, Kinsey and Snyder are staying put.

"This is the most I’ve been home with Josh in our marriage and it’s been. . . interesting," she says with a laugh.

On the one hand, they've been able to tackle huge projects that require both of their input. On the the other hand, there have been a few squabbles about non-issues.

"There’s also been these kind of conversations of me being like, 'why do you have your dresser like that? It doesn't really make sense.' And he's like, 'it's been working fine.'"

But despite the squabbles, Kinsey is making the most of her time at home while she can, and remaining thankful that she is able to do so.

