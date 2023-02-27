Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis did their thing to support Ariana DeBose after BAFTA rap criticism

LOS ANGELES – Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis are making it clear, they loved Ariana DeBose's rap about the nominated women at last weekend's BAFTA Awards, which went viral and brought out vocal haters.

The Oscar-winning "West Side Story" actress rapped about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Bassett, singing "Angela Bassett did the thing."

"It want to let everyone know who can hear the sound of my voice that I Ioved it and appreciated it," Bassett told USA TODAY on the Screen Actors Guild red carpet Sunday.

She loved it so much, that when accepting the NAACP Image Award for entertainer of the year on Saturday, Bassett made a point of beginning her speech with the same line: “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!”

Bassett said the speech was her way of helping to turn the public sentiment about the performance.

"In the beginning, it was looking one way," Bassett said. "But I said, 'Hold on, stay patient, it can turn.' And it has begun to turn to a positive. To be a beautiful moment. For both of us. And I am so glad because I loved it."

Curtis was seen bopping her head in the BAFTA audience to DeBose's wrap.

"Mommy can move," Curtis said Sunday to USA TODAY, decrying the rap critics. "It was fun, I honestly have no idea what people were freaking out about online. If that's what people are freaking out about, they really have to examine themselves. It's ridiculous."

One of the biggest red carpet weekends of Hollywood's awards season had one uninvited guest: gnarly winter storms bringing rain and even snow.

Saturday's NAACP Image Awards and Producers Guild Awards were particularly hard hit and hot topics of discussion on the SAG red carpet on Sunday.

"Yesterday it was freezing. It was so cold," Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" said from the relative warm of the SAG red carpet. "And my gown was so heavy. I thought to myself, are we going to make it through here? It was like, 'Oh, my God.' "

Even Curtis acknowledged she wore "comfortable shoes" on the SAG red carpet. "Because I figured it's a long dress, nobody is going to see them."

On Sunday, Fran Drescher was worried about what was happening at home. "My roof is leaking like nobody's business," she said. "Now I have to wait for rains to stop and for the roof to dry before they can fix it. It's very old school. There are pots everywhere in the house."

