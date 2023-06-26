Angela Bassett finally getting her Oscar as AMPAS reveals honorary Academy Awards winners

Angela Bassett is finally getting her Oscar.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and What's Love Got to Do With It? nominee will receive an honorary Academy Award alongside comedy legend Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Monday.

Bassett has long been touted as one of Hollywood's greatest unsung actresses when it comes to the Oscars, with many labeling it a robbery when she lost Best Supporting Actress to Everything Everywhere All at Once performer Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Oscars in March.

Brooks previously won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for 1968's The Producers, while E.T. editor Littleton has one nod for her work on Steven Spielberg's classic film.

In addition to the aforementioned trio of honorees, the Sundance Institute's founding director, Michelle Satter, is also set to receive this year's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," said Academy President Janet Yang in a statement. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

This year's honorary winners will receive their prizes Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Academy's Governors Awards in Los Angeles, ahead of the 2024 Oscars ceremony next March on ABC.

