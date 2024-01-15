Angela Bassett Dazzles in Crystal and Pearl Embellished Gown at the Critics Choice Awards

The film and TV star presented the best supporting actor category at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday

Phillip Faraone/Getty for FIJI Water) Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett oozes red-carpet elegance at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

The acting legend, 65, looked divine arriving in a black form-fitting gown with sparkling embellishments at the ceremony, where she presented the best supporting actor award on Sunday.

Bassett wore a Pre-Fall 2023 black crepe gown with a plunging crystal and pearl embroidered neckline by Pamella Roland. Her hair was styled in loose waves.

The recent Oscar recipient kept the sparkle going with her look as she sported an embellished bracelet by Suzanne Kalan Fine Jewelry and a pair of black and white diamond drop earrings by Jewels Aficionado.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Bassett was the epitome of movie-star glam at the Critics' Choice Awards

During the ceremony, Bassett presented Robert Downey Jr. with the award for his supporting film role in Oppenheimer.

He beat out Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Charles Melton for May December and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

Last week, the actress received her own accolade at the 14th Governors Awards, where she accepted an Honorary Oscar for her contributions to film.

Bassett looked radiant at the event wearing a semi-sheer gold embellished fishtail gown by Dolce & Gabbana paired with Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized the look with a pair of white gold diamond drop earrings and a white gold Aura diamond ring by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bassett's look was vastly different to her dress worn to receive her Oscar last week

In her acceptance speech, Bassett praised the "trailblazing" Black actresses that came before her as well as those working alongside her today — including Viola Davis, Regina King, Jennifer Hudson and Octavia Spencer — as she addressed the work that still needs to be done in upholding diversity within the film industry.



"I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced, who remain determined when they're told they're defeated," she said. "These women represent those that I've had the honor to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving."



