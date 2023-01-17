Angel Versetti’s Archon Network brings Decentralised Science (DeSci) to WEF in Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / For the first time in three years, World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has brought back together world leaders, billionaires and executives.

As the Forum remains focused on the topics of fragmentation and polarisation in the modern world, serial crypto entrepreneur and investor Angel Versetti, former Founder of Doge.org, Ambrosus and Moon Rabbit, as well as Head of Whales of Syscoin, has unveiled Archon Network - a Web3 protocol that intends to counteract these trends by fostering collaboration among global research communities and scientists.

Versetti describes Archon Network as Decentralised Science (DeSci) - a framework and a set of tools with the goal to decentralise and scale global scientific cooperation and fundraising. Archon is designed to foster crowdfunding, crowdsourcing and incentivise quality data sharing between scientists at scale by empowering them to create DAOs and monetise their research and data, including the creation of patent-backed NFTs and data tokens. Much like Decentralised Finance (DeFi) has upended the financial sector, Versetti believes DeSci can unlock the vast potential of global scientific research and solve many of its inadequacies.

Archon Network aims to achieve this by creating monetisation opportunities for early stage research and data sharing, as well as by opening funding and collaboration opportunities for scientists engaged in highly experimental or radical areas of research, who would otherwise find it impossible to secure funding today. Governance toolkits and tokens also enable the management of intellectual property, biolinks and data tokens generated through collective efforts, while allowing external investors to buy tokens of those DAOs whose financial or impact potential they believe in.

As Archon Network formally launched at WEF in Davos, the first iteration of the protocol has introduced a DAO framework for intellectual property-heavy projects, data analytics tools, and instruments for tokenization of datasets and biolinks. The first public version of Archon Network Yellow Paper was released via IPFS and hashed on Ethereum Network from Davos during the first day of the WEF Summit.

Advancing opportunities for scientists and researchers is of paramount importance for humanity, and can lead to breakthrough discoveries that unlock further growth opportunities for the economy. Versetti, who in the past led large innovation programmes at the United Nations, received entrepreneurship and leadership honours from Pope Francis, former governor of California - Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Prince Albert of Monaco.

