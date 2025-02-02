Angel Reese's hand wave leads to first ejection in Unrivaled's history

Angel Reese achieved a first for Unrivaled, the nascent 3-on-3 women's basketball league featuring many of the WNBA's top stars.

In the second quarter of a game between Reese's Rose Basketball Club and the Laces, the Chicago Sky star received the first ejection in league history via a double technical foul. The incident began when she was guarding Tiffany Hayes, who drew a foul after falling to the floor.

Reese walked away and derisively waved her hand in the direction of both Hayes and the official who called the foul. The official apparently thought the gesture was aimed at him, as he proceeded to call a tech on Reese.

Reese, to put it lightly, disagreed and earned a second tech while arguing her case.

Reese exited the game with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, 15 rebounds and three assists in seven minutes. The game ended as an 83-69 win for the Rose, who put the Laces away on an Elam Ending shot by Chelsea Gray.

She at least had fun with her place in the history books after the game, wishing everyone a happy Black History Month, which began Saturday.

Happy BHM. yall know i had to be the first✊🏽 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

The win improved the Rose's record to 2-4, with eight games left to play in a season that runs through mid-March.

Reese was one of many notable names to sign up for Unrivaled in its inaugural season (one of the notable holdouts: her rival Caitlin Clark). Backed by a significant investor base including Alex Morgan, Carmelo Anthony and Ashton Kutcher, the league is intended to be an offseason supplement for the game's top players, featuring a minimum of $100,000 for each of its 30 players.

Reese is coming off a rookie season with the Sky in which she established herself as a star in her own right, breaking the WNBA single-season rebounding record before losing it to league MVP A'ja Wilson.