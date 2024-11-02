Angel Reese seemingly had a 1-letter reaction to the Sky reportedly hiring new coach Tyler Marsh

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates her team taking a big lead in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Sky have reportedly hired a new coach, and superstar forward Angel Reese seems to be a fan of the move.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Las Vegas Aces assistant coach and head of player development Tyler Marsh had agreed to a deal to join the Sky as its next head coach.

Marsh replaces Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired in September after just one season.

Reese shared a simple "W" on Twitter (X) after news broke of Marsh's reported hiring, seemingly indicating that she's happy with the hire.

Chicago will now try to make the 2025 WNBA playoffs, a quest in which both Reese and reportedly Marsh will have key roles in for the franchise.

W. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 2, 2024

