Angel Reese joins Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league: 'Nobody wants to go overseas'

Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese knows the realities of being in the WNBA.

Salaries aren't typically enough for most players to stay home during the offseason — many go overseas to make more money — and until the league's new $2.2B media rights deal kicks in, that won't change anytime soon. But Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled basketball league is hoping to mitigate that.

The new league offers a huge salary and competition against some of the WNBA's best, who have already joined. Unrivaled even managed to create an NIL deal with a future WNBA hooper, Paige Bueckers. So, why is Angel Reese joining, too? She didn't want to leave the country to play ball if she didn't have to. Here's what she recently shared with the media:

"I never planned on going overseas...I think it's amazing. Who wouldn't want to play with two great players like that? And I knew they were gonna bring on a couple more dogs. Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never want to have to go overseas..." "Being able to make — what? — six figures. Being able to make six figures here within three months...just being able to get better...three-on-three exposes everything. So, I'm excited for it."

Angel Reese on joining Unrivaled, the 3v3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier: “Nobody wants to go overseas.” pic.twitter.com/zGfBYFbdXL — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) August 7, 2024

More WNBA!

This amazing Caitlin Clark butter sculpture at the 2024 Iowa State Fair must be seen to be believed

Breanna Stewart endorses 'Stew'ja' nickname from fans during Olympics run with A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson casually drained a half-court shot before Team USA's Olympics quarterfinal

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Angel Reese joins Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league: 'Nobody wants to go overseas'