Angel Reese ‘Filled With Emotions’ After Season-Ending Wrist Injury: ‘What a Year’

"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed," Reese wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Angel Reese

Angel Reese’s record-breaking WNBA rookie season has officially come to an end, as the Chicago Sky star recently confirmed that she is out for the rest of the year due to a wrist injury.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Sept. 7, Reese announced the end of her season and reflected on her stellar rookie year.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese wrote.

She continued, adding “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”

Geoff Stellfox/Getty Angel Reese

Reese also admitted that she was looking forward to taking a break both mentally and physically.

“I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” she concluded her post.

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Angel Reese

Since she was selected by the Chicago Sky at the 2024 WNBA Draft in April, the former LSU star has had a record-breaking season to date. The first-year standout became the first rookie in league history to rack up a triple-double.

Despite a 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, Aug. 18, Reese, 22, still managed to make WNBA history.

As she racked up her fourth straight double-double during the game, Reese officially became the fastest player in league history to score 20 double-doubles, a feat she accomplished in just 27 games, according to Sports Illustrated.

Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her rookie season, per the outlet.

