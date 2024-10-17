Angel Reese does the math, says her WNBA salary doesn't cover her expenses

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky looks on before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151391 ORIG FILE ID: 2177111083

Of course it goes without saying that we'd love to see WNBA players make more money so they don't have to play overseas in the offseason.

And for Angel Reese and her rookie salary, the Chicago Sky forward says she's not making enough to cover her bills.

While on Instagram Live, she broke down her $8,000 rent and expenses to go along with her salary and said "I'm living beyond my means!"

For what it's worth, she made nearly $74,000 in 2024 and will make a little more than that in 2025. She's getting additional money in endorsements, but her point is that her salary doesn't pay all of her expenses.

Watch the video below:

Angel Reese says her rent is $8K, and her WNBA salary doesn’t cover her bills



(h/t @RTNBA) pic.twitter.com/pLLdSByYoP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 16, 2024

More WNBA!

Lip-readers think Breanna Stewart predicted Liberty's Game 3 comeback win during NSFW speech

Ryan Ruocco delivered a thrilling call for Sabrina Ionescu's game-winning logo 3-pointer

Sabrina Ionescu pans All-WNBA First Team snub with delightful joke after Game 3 winning shot

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Angel Reese does the math, says her WNBA salary doesn't cover her expenses