Angel Hernandez once again shows why he's a bad major league umpire

And Angel Hernandez wonders why he isn't an umpiring crew chief or works playoff games.

Hernandez was at his worst Tuesday night while calling balls and strikes for the Diamondbacks-Brewers game in Milwaukee. In particular, the veteran arbiter badly missed a pitch in the ninth inning that turned a leadoff strikeout into a leadoff walk to Arizona's Jake Lamb.

Brewers catcher Manny Pina caught the ball somewhat awkwardly, but a major league ump, especially one who has been in the bigs since 1991, should not be fooled by that.

The blown call led to the ejection of Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who came out to protect Pina and pitcher Corey Knebel, who was incredulous after his 99 mph fastball was called inside:

One inning ealier, Hernandez seemed to squeeze Brewers reliever Josh Hader in this at-bat against Jarrod Dyson:

Speedy Jarrod Dyson worked a leadoff walk in the eighth. Here are the calls from plate ump Angel Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/MiAx07zggG — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 23, 2018

"I didn't have any problems the first seven innings; no issues," Counsell said, per the (Milwaukee) Journal Sentinel . "(Hernandez) missed some calls in the eighth inning, I thought, that were important pitches. In the ninth inning, I thought he missed two pitches. But it's more about protecting Corey and Manny. That's the most important thing there. They have a more important job than I do at that point."

The Brewers went on to win the game 1-0. After Pina threw out pinch runner Nick Ahmed trying to steal, Knebel struck out Paul Goldschmidt and retired retired Daniel Descalso on a grounder to first base, with Knebel making the game-ending putout.

Hernandez caught major flak last season from Ian Kinsler, then with the Tigers, who blasted Hernandez's strike zone after a game. Major League Baseball fined Kinsler $10,000 for the outburst , and Kinsler later made up with Hernandez, but Kinsler also said he did not regret saying, among other things, that Hernandez "needs to reevaluate his career choices."

Hernandez has long been considered a subpar umpire, but he believes MLB executives are deliberately holding him back for personal reasons. He sued Major League Baseball last year , claiming he was kept away from postseason games because of racial bias (he's Cuban-American) and because of a personal grudge held by MLB vice president Joe Torre dating to when Torre managed the Yankees.