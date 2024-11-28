Angel Gomes suffers unwanted injury setback amid Manchester United links

Former Manchester United academy star Angel Gomes has been linked with a future return, but first, the midfielder must undergo surgery on a persistent injury.

Gomes came through the youth ranks at United before going on to make 10 senior appearances for the club. The lack of first team opportunities meant he had to move away to kickstart his career in France.

The situation is very different now. Gomes is a star player for Lille and is wanted by several clubs across the continent because his contract will expire next summer.

A reunion at United has been tipped in many circles, but only time will tell if there is any truth in those stories.

Gomes, 24, will be focusing on his recovery after a new setback after struggling with an injury that has affected his ability to perform this season.

He has decided to do something about it rather than continue playing on in pain.

On Instagram, Gomes wrote: “For the past few months I have been dealing with an injury that has deeply affected my ability to perform at the level I hold myself to.

“Those who know me understand how much I love playing this game and what it means to me. Not being able to give my best on the pitch has been incredibly frustrating.

“After working closely with the medical team, we’ve decided that the best course of action is to treat the injury and fully focus on rehabilitation to secure a complete recovery.”

Difficult decision for Angel Gomes

England’s striker #09 Harry Kane (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with England’s midfielder #19 Angel Gomes (L) during their UEFA Nations League, League B – Group 2, first leg football match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London on September 10, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Gomes added: “This was a difficult decision because all I want to do is play and help the team in every way possible. But it’s the right choice to make sure I come back better and stronger. I’m fully committed to putting in the work during this rehab period and do everything I can to be back out there on the pitch where I belong.

“Your support means everything to me, and I’m grateful for your patience and understanding. Thank you for sticking with me through this period. See you soon! Allez le Losc.”

Gomes made just 15 appearances for Lille this season and there is no specific date given for a return.

More Stories / Latest News

Angel Gomes suffers unwanted injury setback amid Manchester United links

Nov 28 2024, 6:30

Ruud van Nistelrooy closing in on Premier League job

Nov 28 2024, 6:00

‘Roy Keane was the real star’ – Ruben Amorim down plays Ed Sheeran blunder

Nov 27 2024, 13:56