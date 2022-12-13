ANGEL FIRE RESORT WILL OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON THIS FRIDAY

New Mexico Resort Broadens Winter Activities On & Off the Ski Mountain

Angel Fire Resort in northern New Mexico opens for the winter ski season December 10, 2021.

Angel Fire Resort, located in the northern mountains of New Mexico, opens for the winter season Friday, December 10. The southwest family ski resort has been ranked "Best Family Ski Resorts in North America" and was recently ranked a "Best Resort for Beginners to Learn how to Ski in North America." The resort offers plenty of snow play activities even for those who don't want to ski.

Holiday Torchlight Parade and Fireworks at Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort will host a packed schedule of fun holiday family events over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Including live music, skiing scavenger hunts, craft making, Skiing with Santa, night skiing and Torchlight Parades and Firework displays on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Angel Fire, New Mexico, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort (https://www.angelfireresort.com), Northern New Mexico's premier family vacation destination, announced today they will kick off the ski season this Friday, December 16. The mountain operations team has been taking advantage of the colder temperatures throughout the past four weeks making snow in anticipation of this year’s opening. The resort plans to open 3.5 miles of beginner terrain, 3 intermediate blue trails on the backside, 3 Chairlifts – including The Chile Express, The Southwest Flyer and Lift #2. This will provide top of the mountain to bottom skiing at 2,000 vertical feet. Lift tickets will be discounted until more terrain is open. Full details on pricing can be found on the website. The resort plans to open additional trails including a terrain park and the Polar Coaster Tubing Hill in time for Christmas.

Angel Fire Resort is known as one of the "Best Family Ski Resorts in North America" and was recently ranked a "Best Resort for Beginners to Learn how to Ski in North America." Angel Fire Resort's winter season will be December 16, 2022 – March 19, 2023.

This season the resort is investing in upgraded, energy-efficient snow-making equipment that will work better in marginal conditions, allowing them to make snow earlier in the season. The resort is also expanding winter activities and events for travelers who are not planning on skiing.

“We’ve been working around the clock to get our mountain ready for the winter season. We anticipate with the natural storms and continued cold temperatures for our snowmaking, we will be able to announce several more trail openings very soon and look forward to a great season,” explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort.

Story continues

EXPANDED WINTER ACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE:

“Along with skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing, we are also creating fun, interactive, entertainment opportunities for families and couples. One of our newest and most popular off-mountain activities are the seasonal evening snowshoe hikes with stargazing guided tours,” added Ralph.

The family-friendly resort will host a rotating series of "snow-play activities" at the base, such as snowman-making contests, ice sculpture demonstrations, relay games and snowball fights for kids.

The popular new Zia base bar will serve free smores and hot chocolate on weekends. There are firepits and chairs added at the base for families to enjoy. Additional non-skiing activities coming this season include:

A 2-lane tubing hill

An old-fashioned sledding hill

An increase in après hour activities for both kids and couples

The resort will offer seasonal mixology classes, whiskey tastings, cooking demonstrations for couples, and themed crafts and game nights for kids.

Several live musical entertainment performances are also being scheduled throughout venues at the resort. For complete look at scheduled offerings at Angel Fire Resort check out their event calendar: https://www.angelfireresort.com/events/month/

NEW MEXICO’S ONLY NIGHT-SKIING AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS & MAJOR HOLIDAYS

Night skiing will be available from 5 – 7 PM on Friday and Saturday nights and during holiday periods. This is free for season pass holders. $35 for night skiing only and $25 to add it to a day pass for some additional turns.

NEW ANGEL FIRE APP

The resort has launched the new Angel Fire App that can be found in the App Store on iPhones and Google Play Store on Androids. The App will allow access to the latest information including restaurant hours, a digital trail map and up to the minute lift and trail status. Guests can also buy lift tickets and book rentals on the App as well.

HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

Celebrate the holiday’s mountain-style. Gather at the base area at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve to watch a torchlight parade of skiers and a firework show. Then hit the slopes with Santa on Christmas Day. Children’s Holiday Craft making workshops and skiing scavenger hunts are scheduled throughout the weekend. Free smores and hot chocolate will be available at the base. Austin-based band the Staudt Brothers will be giving an encore performance on New Year’s Eve at the Community Center.

For more details about Angel Fire Resort and Angel Fire RV Resort’s winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.com or call 800-633-7463.

Snow updates and 24-hour live webcams can be accessed here: https://www.angelfireresort.com/snow-report/

MEDIA:

WINTER BROLL HERE PLEASE COURTESY “ANGEL FIRE RESORT”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TgcCtG6mVE&feature=youtu.be

WINTER PHOTOS CAN BE ACCESSED HERE. PLEASE COURTESY “ANGEL FIRE RESORT”: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8yoiz2iutvcpo7e/AACn9453YlfypYNqs8_dSf9Za?dl=0

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named “America’s Most Affordable Ski Town” by Realtor.com; ranked a Top 25 “Best Family Ski Resort in North America” by Dream Vacation Magazine, and recently ranked a Top 3 “Best Ski Resort for Beginners to Learn in North America” by thetravel.com Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, RVing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call 800-633-7463 or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Krysty Ronchetti Angel Fire Resort 505-821-9279 info@sjcommunications.com



