Angel Di Maria's wife did not like living in 'sh--hole' England due to 'skinny women' and 'disgusting' food

Over 50 million people live in England, but it’s not for everyone. It definitely wasn’t for Angel Di Maria’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso, who lived there for a year while her husband played for Manchester United.

Di Maria signed a five-year deal with Manchester United in 2014 for a £59.7 million transfer fee, which was a British record at the time. Cardoso moved there with him, though as she told Los Angeles de la Manana during a recent interview, she originally didn’t want to.

"I remember Angel coming up and saying, 'An offer from Manchester United has come in. Maybe we'll be a little more financially secure,' Cardoso said, via ESPN. "It was horrible. Manchester is the worst. It is all horrible in Manchester. In fact, I fought a lot with Angel about it. We lived in Madrid, Angel played in the best team in the world which for me is Real Madrid. We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was perfect. And suddenly he said that there was a proposal to go to Manchester. I told him, 'Not a chance. You are going alone. 'No, come on. Let's go', he replied.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cardoso formed her opinion about Manchester a year earlier after visiting Gianinna Maradona, daughter of Diego Maradona, who was living there with her then-husband Sergio Aguero. Visiting friends in Manchester didn’t stop Cardoso from absolutely hating it.

“I didn't want to go to Manchester because at that moment in time, I was friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his house in Manchester to pay him a visit for two or three days when Angel had a few days off at Real Madrid. “It was horrible! All of it was horrible, we went to the house and we were like... 'See you later guys, we're out of here'. When we left, I said to him, 'Go to any country - except England'. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was horrible, a sh*thole.”

Story continues

Cardoso explained that she didn’t like it there because she felt aggressively out of place — and the food didn’t help.

“I didn't like anything about it, not a thing. The women are all skinny, prim and proper... weird. You're walking down the street and you don't know if they're going to kill you or what. The food's disgusting. All the girls are all dolled up to the nines, perfectly made-up and there's me with my hair in a bun and with no make-up on. "We try to be closer when things go bad. I did not blame him for being there. I just told him, 'Darling, I want to kill myself, it is already night at 14:00 p.m. in the afternoon.’”

The mayor of Manchester probably shouldn’t feature Cardoso’s comments in his city’s next tourist guide, because it seems like England is very much not for her. England wasn’t for Di Maria, either. He spent just one lackluster season with Manchester United before being sold to Paris-Saint Germain in 2015, where he’s been ever since.

More from Yahoo Sports: