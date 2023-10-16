Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux's son has the best reaction to mom's goal

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux celebrates a goal against Portland Thorns FC in the second half in a NWSL match at BMO Stadium.

Angel City FC has secured a spot in the National Women's Soccer League playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They achieved this feat with a dominant 5-1 victory over Portland Thorns, which earned them three crucial points and allowed them to finish fifth in the NWSL table.

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux played a pivotal role in securing the bid with an impressive bicycle kick in the 51st minute. Her six-year-old son, Cassius, was left in awe by the stunning goal.

Cassius, with his mouth wide open, grabs his head and looks around in disbelief after his mom scores a bicycle kick.

Cassius is all of us ⚽️@sydneyleroux thank you for answering the question we were all asking 🤝@NWSL I @weareangelcity pic.twitter.com/h3BrUydSZV — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) October 16, 2023

After the match, Sydney Leroux shared the clip of her son's reaction to her goal. Alexis Ohanian, the co-owner of Angel City FC with his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, commented on Cassius' reaction, saying that he was proud of his mom.

Proud of his mama! https://t.co/LVvIv8sXjB — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) October 16, 2023

Sydney Leroux's soccer son

Former U.S. National Team player Sydney Leroux and her ex-husband, Dom Dwyer, have two children, a son named Cassius and a daughter named Roux. It seems their son may be following in their footsteps as a soccer player.

Leroux often posts videos on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) showcasing her backyard training sessions with her son. At her home in LA, she has a complete goal setup and goes all out during their practices. Though Leroux may have had the upper hand when her son was just starting, now he gets back at her every opportunity he gets.

Cold blooded Cassius. The chip was way too clean.. and disrespectful! 😂🫣😩 pic.twitter.com/kaPVszzDCC — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) February 13, 2023

Cassius inherited not only impressive soccer skills but also his mother's sense of humor. When previously asked who his favorite soccer player was between his mother and Cristiano Ronaldo, he didn't hesitate to answer Ronaldo, even though his mother was present.

.@sydneyleroux’s son Cassius kept it too real and I need his Nike ‘fit 😆 pic.twitter.com/kPR0SiEiH0 — Greydy (@GreydyDiaz) November 16, 2022

NWSL playoff format

Out of the 12 teams in the table, the top six teams will be heading to the playoffs on October 22. In the quarterfinals, Megan Rapinoe and OL Reign will be hosting Angel City FC, while the North Carolina Courage will be playing against Gotham FC on the same day.

The winners of the two quarterfinal games will move on to play in the semifinal round on November 5, when they will face either the Wave or the Thorns. The San Diego Wave finished first in the table, while The Portland Thorns finished second, earning them both opening-round byes.

NWSL playoffs 2023: Schedule, TV and streaming

