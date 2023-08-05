Angel Cabrera targets return to golf after prison release but cannot leave Argentina until 2025

Angel Cabrera plans to return to golf following his release from prison but cannot leave Argentina until 2025 - AP/Eric Christian Smith

Golf has a period of grace to decide whether to welcome Angel Cabrera back to the competitive game after the two-time major winner was released from prison having served 30 months for domestic violence and other crimes.

Cabrera, 53, is on probation until the end of 2024 and will not be able to travel internationally. That means the Masters - which always invites its former champions to play in the season’s first major - has until the 2025 edition to give its verdict.

The same applies to the US Senior Tour, although the DP World Tour has revealed to Telegraph Sport that the Argentine, who is an honorary member on the European circuit, has no exemptions for its tournaments.

No judgement has yet been made if Cabrera - the previously popular player nicknamed “El Pato” - could go through the qualifying schools of the Legends Tour - the European equivalent of the US Champions Tour.

On being freed from Monte Cristo on Friday, the minimum security institution near Cordoba where has been held for six months, Cabrera refused to do a press conference. “I just want to go home, be with my family and start a new phase of my life,” he told Golf Digest, through his manager, Manuel Tagle.

‘It’s been a rough go’

However, the 2007 US Open champion - who followed that up with the green jacket two years later - has indicated to long-time coach Charlie Epps that he intends to relaunch his career.

“It’s been a rough go,” Epps said in a recent interview. “He was in prison in Brazil and then Argentina. He’s weathered the storm and it’s taught him a couple of very important lessons. He’s admitted that.

“He’ll probably get out some time in the summer and he’s already at a halfway house. He wants to continue playing golf at the highest level, the good Lord willing. I always welcome him. We’re just waiting for him to come home.”

Cabrera’s legal troubles date back to 2016. Over a period of about four years, allegations by ex-wife Silva Rivadero of physical assault and verbal threats, and by two ex-girlfriends - Micaela Escudero, of domestic violence, and Cecilia Torres Mana, who accused Cabrera of being verbally and physically abusive.

Cabrera denied the allegations but was apprehended by police before being bailed to appear in court.

But in Aug 2020, Cabrera flew to the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, without giving authorities notice. This triggered a Red Notice issued by Interpol and he was arrested in Brazil in Jan 2021. Cabrera then served nearly five months in the notorious Placido de Sa Carvalho prison in Rio before being extradited to his homeland.