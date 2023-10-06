Ange Postecoglou: Scrap Var – it is not working

Ange Postecoglou acknowledges that Spurs were beneficiaries of a Var howler last week but still thinks in it's current form that it is detrimental to the game - ASHLEY WESTERN/Colorsport/Shutterstock

Ange Postecoglou has dismissed Jürgen Klopp’s desire for Tottenham’s victory over Liverpool to be replayed, but believes Var should be scrapped.

Klopp this week said that “the only outcome” of the Var blunder that ruled out a Luiz Díaz goal in Liverpool’s defeat last Saturday “should be a replay”.

The Liverpool manager has since insisted he and his team are “over it” and Tottenham head coach Postecoglou has had his say on the controversy, while revealing that he fears technology could ruin the game he loves.

“My view is when you’re talking about a replay, there’s got to be some sort of threshold and I don’t think a mistake is a threshold for that, irrespective of the consequences,” said Postecoglou, whose Tottenham team travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

“If we stray into integrity or misappropriation of the law, then you maybe have a case to say: ‘Well, you know what, there’s something there.’ But, ultimately, when you strip it all back it was a mistake, that’s what it was. It was a unique mistake, people have used [the words] ‘an unprecedented mistake’ and I agree with that, but it was still a mistake. So if your threshold for replays is mistakes by individuals, that’s 365 games a year, I reckon.”

Postcoglou admitted after the Liverpool game that he was not a big fan of Var and asked on Friday if he would make a case for getting rid of it, the 58-year-old replied: “I would in its current form.

“I just don’t think that technology’s ready for our game. I’ve got nothing, absolutely zero, against goal-line technology, that’s a no-brainer because that’s quite significant and it works for our game.

“I just think our game is unique and I know people say well let’s get referees explaining their decisions – oh my God. Seriously? Could you imagine sitting there listening to a referee explain every decision on the game. I’m going to the gridiron on Sunday, I love it, I love American football. It’s 3½ hours, mate. Do you want to sit through 3½ hours of listening [to referees]?

Story continues

“The measure of who was a good referee was the one you never noticed and [now] we’re trying to make them the stars of the show. We’re analysing in slow motion yellow cards.”

Postecoglou acknowledged that players and managers make life difficult for officials and fears that technology will have an even greater negative impact on football the more it is relied upon.

“We as players and coaches, we’re the worst culprits because we talk about integrity and all these things, but watch a game of football tonight, any game, the first throw-in I bet you both teams appeal for it,” he said. “With one knowing it’s not theirs. And if you get it, you don’t go: ‘Oh, it wasn’t ours, it’s theirs. Give it to them.’ It’s just human beings, we’re trying to take advantage. There’s nothing wrong with that, we’re trying to work within the framework of what we’re given.

“But I just think with Var at the moment, the more we use it, I think the worse it’s going to get. It was there for the clear and obvious errors, but it seems like everything now. Yellow cards, fouls, corners, everything’s getting scrutinised. It’s not our game, we’re not rugby, we don’t have those stoppages.

“What I always loved about England was the frenetic pace of football. Why are we trying to take that out? Now, I think part of the consequence of last week was that none of us liked it when they were taking so long to make a decision and it sounded like they were rushing into a decision. That suggests to me that I don’t think the technology in its current form is suitable to our game.”

Postecoglou said that Var is not yet ruining his enjoyment of football, but fears for what else is to come in the future.

“This is probably the only time I’m happy I’m 58 and not 38,” he added. “I don’t know what the game is going to look like in 20 years’ time and I’m not sure I would like it with the way it’s going.

“I’ve always loved the fact that our game has more flaws in it. Usually goals came from either a combination of brilliance or some flaws by someone. A player, a manager, a referee, something happened and a goal came.

“We’re trying to sanitise all that by trying to make it into something that I just don’t think is our game. That’s not what I’ve loved about football. I’ve loved the imperfect nature of it.

“When you’re sitting there analysing every little decision – and it seems we’re going that way where people just want every decision to be right – then that will slow down the game and, invariably, there will be more interruptions and they’ll take away from what I love about the game.”