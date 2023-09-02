Ange Postecoglou revolution gathers pace as Son Heung-min gives Spurs reason to sing

Ange Postecoglou (left) embraces Son Heung-min after the hat-trick hero walks off Turf Moor - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Tottenham fans have serenaded Ange Postecoglou to the tune of Robbie Williams’s Angels but perhaps Let Me Entertain You would be more appropriate after sweeping aside Burnley and maintaining their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

They managed five goals at Turf Moor and could have had more. Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick, while James Maddison pulled the strings and was rewarded with a goal. Postecoglou also has a freescoring centre-back in Cristian Romero, who failed to find the net last season but has two goals already this season.

Spurs are very likeable under Postecoglou, their amiable coach in his rookie Premier League season. As you might expect of an Aussie sportsman, he is a straight-talker and laser-focused on his task.

A fascinating Postecoglou interview from 2020 resurfaced this week on Training Ground Guru where he talked about the bond with his late father, who grew up watching the entertainers of the 1970s and was only interested in exciting football. It will be music to the ears of Spurs fans.

“I’m loving Big Ange instead,” is the words to swapped in the fans’s version of Angels, and they were sent back down the M6 at last happy after visiting this ground. It was where Antonio Conte imploded last season and where Jose Mourinho rounded on his own players before that.

There was no such drama here despite falling behind to Lyle Foster’s early opener. Spurs were ruthless in punishing Burnley for their mistakes thereafter. Son’s hat-trick came in the striker role that Harry Kane vacated on the eve of the season. And Maddison is now the player that attacks will go through. He thrives on getting fouled and heckled by his opponents’ fans.

It was too much for Burnley, even though they could not have got off to a better start, ahead within four minutes following a move that swept through the Spurs back line with incisive passing and powerful running.

Luca Koleosho, an Italy Under-20 forward with little profile before his arrival this summer, showed Premier League pedigree to get around Pedro Porro before his cut-back invited Foster to finish neatly into the far corner of the net.

Spurs’s riposte came in the form of a long ball down the middle, although the finish was intricate. Porro provided the route-one path to goal with a punt downfield that Burnley failed to do with. Seconds later, Son had exchanged passes with Manor Solomon before the Spurs captain reached for the lob wedge to dink the ball over James Trafford.

They were ahead in the added minutes of the first half after Burnley failed to clear Maddison’s corner. They had four goes at getting some distance from Trafford’s goal but the ball fell to Romero on the edge of the area, with his finish finding the top corner off the post.

Maddison’s goal came after Burnley lost the ball in their own territory, with Destiny Udogie shifting the ball to Maddison, who was afforded plenty of time on the edge of the penalty area to take aim and curl beautifully into the side-netting.

“Nice one Sonny, let’s have another one,” sang the Spurs fans in the Cricket Field Stand. And he obliged with two more goals to complete his hat-trick. The first came after Solomon waltzed through Burnley’s defence and squared to his captain. Porro played Son behind Burnley’s defence for his treble. Josh Brownhill pulled one back in the last seconds.

