Referees no longer in control, says Ange Postecoglou after Spurs v Chelsea chaos

Ange Postecoglou claimed there will be many more wild nights like the one in which nine-man Tottenham lost their Premier League unbeaten run to Chelsea because he believes referees are no longer in control of games.

And the Tottenham head coach insisted managers only have themselves to blame for the Var controversies and delays they are now experiencing.

Tottenham had Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off, and there were five goals disallowed which resulted in a total of 21 extra minutes played across the game as Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory.

“You can’t tell me the referees are in control of games because they’re not, someone else is in control,” said Postecoglou. “I guarantee the next thing is we have referees mic’d up and explaining decisions.

“There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it. If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football.

“You have to accept the referee’s decision, that is how I grew up. This constant erosion of the referee’s authority is where the game is going to get - they are not going to have any authority. We are going to be under the control of someone with a TV screen a few miles away.

“The decision is the decision. In 26 years I have had plenty of bad decisions, I have had plenty fall in my favour. It is what it is.”

Asked whether or not managers should get together to try to make representation to the PGMOL over refereeing standards and VAR, Postecoglou turned the spotlight back on to managers.

“Premier League managers should just manage their football clubs,” said Postecoglou. “I will never talk to the referee about officiating. We try to find a way to bend the rules and get around them. We’re not the right people.”

As well as seeing Romero and Udogie sent-off, Postecoglou watched Micky van de Ven and James Maddison forced off with injuries on a night when just about everything went wrong for Spurs.

He conceded that Van de Ven’s hamstring injury looked like one that will keep the defender out for some time and on Maddison added: “He got a knock on the ankle, we were down one man already. It made sense to make a couple of changes at that point.”

Tottenham continued to play with a high defensive line, even with nine men, and were eventually caught out as Jackson scored a second-half hat-trick after Cole Palmer had levelled Dejan Kulusevksi’s opener from the penalty spot in the opening 45 minutes.

Postecoglou defended his approach by saying: “It is just who we are mate, it is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here. If we go down to five men we will have a go.”

The victory meant Pochettino made a winning first return to Tottenham and the Argentine was delighted with the result, even though his team toiled against nine men and almost conceded an equaliser before sealing the game.

“We won and deserved it,” said Pochettino. “The technology is there and we need to accept it. Many things happen on the pitch and you need to verify and check.

“Look at the game between Tottenham and Liverpool here, Tottenham won in the last minute. I think we deserve the credit. Tottenham are doing fantastic but tonight I think we were the better team.”

On Jackson’s treble, Pochettino added: “It is amazing for him and really important to build confidence.

“I think 4-1 in the end we deserved the victory and the three points and it is really important because we have a really important game next with Manchester City.

“It is clear from the beginning we didn’t have the whole squad. This momentum we need to build and on Sunday we have another opportunity to show we are in a good way.”

Jackson said: “I am very happy and it has been a difficult time for everybody in the team. We are coming back really slowly and I am happy to have scored three goals. It’s my first hat-trick, so I am happy to have done it with the biggest club in England.

“I need to always improve and work harder. We continue working. Tottenham have an amazing stadium and amazing fans, so we needed to fight and win the game.

“It was really difficult as they continued to maintain their line. We have quality players to give us the ball and we won. We were dreaming about winning the big games and the confidence within the team is coming really slowly.”