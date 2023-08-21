Ange Postecoglou’s rapid-fire rebuild offers Tottenham fans hope as protests against board continue

Tottenham supporters are not revolutionary by nature and a balmy Saturday evening, alive with new-season optimism, was perhaps not the most conducive environment for unrest, particularly when Manchester United were in town.

Still, a group made their feelings known about rising ticket prices outside the ground before Saturday’s 2-0 win in a protest arranged by the club’s Supporters’ Trust. Organisers were split on whether the turnout represented a success, but agreed it was a promising start to an attempt to galvanise the fanbase against perceived boardroom exploitation.

There were some chants of "We want Levy out", but the intention was not to rail against the embattled chairman, only the board’s decision to recategorise some matches, leading to a hike in costs for many match-going fans.

Inside the stadium, though, Spurs felt like a club united again after the misery of last season and the atmosphere was booming.

The South Stand greeted new head coach Ange Postecoglou with a tifo reading ‘Welcome to N17’ and a fired-up crowd were rewarded with an encouraging win, sealed by Pape Sarr and a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

"The atmosphere was incredible, our supporters were outstanding," said Postecoglou. "The energy they created right from the first whistle was brilliant. I thought it helped us."

Fans have immediately responded to Postecoglou’s authenticity and inspiring rhetoric, but the Australian had admitted to being uncomfortable with their "blind faith" after the away end sang his name during the draw with Brentford on the opening day.

After Saturday’s performance, though, everyone has seen the potential of his Spurs team first-hand and he soaked up the support at full-time.

Tottenham fans protested about rising ticket prices before Saturday’s win over Manchester United (Getty Images)

For all the immediate attraction of Postecoglou, his superiors remain divisive and chairman Daniel Levy has arguably never been more exposed. Levy’s decision to sell Harry Kane is another wedge point and there is currently no sporting director, nor chief football officer — the incoming Scott Munn is still to start work — in place to pick up some of the flak.

Even Joe Lewis, previously considered the power behind Levy’s throne, is no longer "a person with significant control" at Spurs and is unlikely to return to prominence, given his age and a US indictment for alleged insider trading.

For the first time in nearly four years, however, it feels like Spurs have the right manager in charge, for which Levy deserves his share of the credit.

Appointing a 57-year-old untested in a major European league was clearly a risk, but the early signs are promising.

Whatever happens on the pitch, anger over ticket-pricing is unlikely to go away, while there is pressure on the board to continue investing in the team in the wake of the Kane windfall.

Postecoglou said last week he understood fans’ unrest but insisted he would focus on building a team that would unite them behind his players, and he is clearly on the right path to fulfilling his side of the bargain.

This, then, could be way of things at Spurs for now, many fans disgruntled at the board but right behind Postecoglou’s energising project.