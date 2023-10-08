Ange Postecoglou proving the secret to success is not all big-money buys

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur sat top of the Premier League table with 20 points after eight games following their win at Luton - PA/Bradley Collyer

Among the celebrating Tottenham fans at Kenilworth Road on Saturday lunchtime, there was no doubt who the broadest grin belonged to.

Up in the directors’ box at the final whistle, Daniel Levy looked happier than a five-year-old at their birthday party. And he has much cause to be delighted.

Over the summer, after letting Harry Kane leave, he was public enemy No 1 among Spurs fans, who reckoned the chairman’s parsimony and lack of ambition was stifling their club. But Saturday’s win at Luton, that took Spurs top of the table, was indicative of the manner in which the entire atmosphere around the club has changed. Suddenly, in the glowing autumnal light, everything looks rosy. More to the point for the delighted Levy, he is no longer at the centre of scrutiny.

And the one person he should thank is the manager he brought down from Celtic. Immediately after this victory, Ange Postecoglou did his best to play down Spurs’ title credentials (“look, it’s only October”).

But the transformation he has wrought was in evidence everywhere. After last season’s state of perpetual crisis under Antonio Conte, this is a Spurs team which looks organised, resolute, together, able to acquire three points despite being a man down for more than half the match.

What will particularly delight Levy is that such resolve has not been expensively acquired. There were many Spurs fans disappointed by the additions over the summer. The likes of Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison were not the headline acts they wanted to see brought in to replace their long standing hero.

James Maddison has been in fine form since joining Spurs - Reuters/David Klein

But while other clubs have forked out many millions and still show little sign of cohesion (mentioning no names, Manchester United) Spurs’ recruitment looks shrewd indeed. All four were magnificent at Luton, Maddison especially doing much to console those supporters still mourning the departure of Kane. The grin he wore when trotting back to the halfway line after brilliantly setting up Van de Ven for the game’s only goal will have particularly cheered every Tottenham follower. It was a smile that said this is a player loving every minute playing for the club. Which is not something that was much in evidence last season.

Story continues

More to the point, Postecoglou seems to have transformed the players he inherited. Cristian Romero, so often under Conte playing like a volcano about to erupt, was simply superb. Controlled, dynamic, disciplined, it was not hard to see what Lionel Messi was talking about when he called him the best defender in the world. “Not a bad judge of football, is he?” said the Spurs manager of Messi when that assessment was put to him.

Pape Sarr, who Conte apparently did not realise played for the club, has been another suddenly rediscovered. As is Yves Bissouma. It was not his finest hour, dismissed after a second yellow accrued for a comically theatrical dive just before half time. But the very fact he drew the card right on the edge of the Luton penalty area was indicative of the new direction. Under Conte, no Spurs midfielder was encouraged to move further than the halfway line. Once there, they were obliged always to pass the ball sideways. Under Postecoglou, Bissouma always looks to drive forward. And does so with constant venom.

For sure, the manager is more than aware there is much to do if Spurs are to maintain their elevated status in the table. The profligacy in the first half, when 12 shots were registered, all of which missed the target, cannot continue. And judging by the manager’s body language on the touchline as chances were spurned, he will be quickly addressing the issue.

But given the way the manager has resolved so much else that had gone awry at the club, you suspect it will not be long before his team scores a hatful. Right now it looks like the grin on Levy’s face is only going to widen.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.