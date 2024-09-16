Ange Postecoglou insists he ‘always wins’ trophies in second year after Arsenal defeat

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham were beaten by rivals Arsenal (Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he “always wins” trophies in his second season at a club as he struck an optimistic tone despite a slow start to Tottenham’s season.

Derby defeat to Arsenal was Spurs’ second defeat in their first four Premier League games, while Postecoglou’s side also suffered an opening weekend set-back in a draw with Leicester.

The hosts controlled much of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but could not breach Arsenal’s defence, while familiar failings at set pieces again proved costly in a 1-0 loss.

But citing his recent record of having led Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic to league titles in his second year at the clubs, Postecoglou was clear that Spurs fans can expect silverware this season.

“I’ll correct myself - I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year,” the Australian said when asked by Sky Sports about a preseason interview in which he said he “usually” wins things in his second season.

“Nothing’s changed. I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Postecoglou steered Spurs to a fifth-placed finish in his first season at the club. It is 16 years since Tottenham last secured a trophy, the 2008 League Cup.

Gabriel scored the only goal of the match as Arsenal won 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Gabriel headed home the only goal of the game on Sunday having been left unmarked after Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner.

It was the 18th league goal that Spurs have conceded from set-pieces since the start of last season, a tally exceeded only by Nottingham Forest.

But Postecoglou insists that his side work on defending corners and free kicks “all the time”.

“I know, for some reason people think I don’t care about set pieces, and it’s a narrative that you can keep going on for ages and ages,” the Spurs boss said.

“I understand that, like I said, we work on them all the time, like we do with every other team, you know that [Arsenal] are a threat. For the most part we handled them really well today, but we switched off for one.

“It’s my burden to carry mate, and I’m happy to do that. Like I’ve always said, for me there’s a bigger picture, there’s a play here that’s much more important than the finer details of us getting to where we want to.”