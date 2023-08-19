Ange Postecoglou hails Tottenham fans for ‘incredible’ atmosphere during win over Manchester United

Great start: Spurs are up and running under their new manager (PA)

Ange Postecoglou credited Tottenham supporters with creating an "incredible" atmosphere and helping his side overcome a nervy start to earn a landmark 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Pape Matar Sarr’s strike and a Lisandro Martinez own goal earned Postecoglou a hugely encouraging three points in his first home game in charge at a rocking Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"The atmosphere was incredible," said the head coach afterwards. "Our supporters were outstanding.

"The energy they created in the stadium right from the first whistle was brilliant. To be honest, I thought it helped us. In the first half we just looked a bit nervous and edgy for about half an hour or so and were probably fortunate to still be in the game."

Postecoglou made two changes from the 2-2 draw at Brentford in his first home game in charge, with Sarr, 20, and Pedro Porro, 23, coming in for Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal.

"We were giving the ball away cheaply and just letting them come at us," the head coach continued. "At the same time, it’s not surprising. A couple of 20-year-olds out there, a 22-year-old and a couple of 23-year-olds.

"It’s a really young team we’re putting out there so I thought there were some really encouraging signs towards the end of the first half for five or 10 minutes."

Sarr finished smartly after Dejan Kulusevski’s cross deflected into his path at the start of the second half and Spurs were the better side before Martinez turned into his own net late on after a miskick from substitute Ben Davies.

United hit the post through Anthony at 1-0, while Guglielmo Vicario also saved brilliantly from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro.

"We got them in at half-time and settled them down a little bit. Then I thought the boys were brilliant," Postecoglou said. "They came out with a great energy, took the game to Manchester United, scored a good goal and didn’t stop from there. They had to defend but we did that well. Vic pulled off a couple of good saves so encouraging signs there."

Story continues

After full-time, Postecoglou lingered to applaud supporters, who sang the Australian’s name to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes.

"You want to feel that moment because I have always said, to me I love what football does to people, particularly in those moment," he said.

"So, you kind of take a moment to think about the 60,000 here or the ones who were watching at home because they will be smiling for the rest of the week.

"I love that it does that the game. For me that moment is just about appreciating I am pretty blessed to be doing what I am doing, being in the middle of a stadium leading a fantastic football club and then you start to think about next week, mate."