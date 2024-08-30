Ange Postecoglou fires Deadline Day warning to Tottenham duo Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon

Ange Postecoglou has warned transfer-listed Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon they will not be part of the first team this season if they do not secure moves away from the club.

Argentina midfielder Lo Celso and Spanish left-back Reguilon are not part of Postecoglou's plans and were "exploring options" on Friday ahead of the 11pm European transfer deadline.

Spurs plan to offer the pair, who both have a year remaining on their contracts, to clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where the windows remain open for longer.

Reguilon and Lo Celso are both still training with the first team but Postecoglou says they will not be reintegrated into the playing squad if they stay put.

"No, they don't have to get integrated back to the squad," he said. "It's their decisions. It's pretty clear where they sit in terms of where we are as a squad and where we are as a team, but, you know, I've never been one to force people out.

"They've got decisions about their own careers and what they want to do, and if they're still here, they're still here. We'll work around that scenario, but it certainly won't affect the way we work in the first team."

Neither Lo Celso nor Reguilon will be included in Spurs' Premier League or European squads if they stay at the club.

Exploring options: Neither Giovani Lo Celso nor Sergio Reguilon are part of Tottenham’s plans (Getty Images)

Spanish clubs, including Real Betis, are interested in Lo Celso but Spurs were still waiting for formal bids to come in, as of Friday lunchtime.

"It's fair to say both players are exploring options," Postecoglou added. "I don't get too involved in that part of it, that's between players, players' representatives and the club.

"But there's other windows open as well, so we'll see what activity there is, but they're both exploring options."

Young Spurs goalkeeper Josh Keeley is set to join Jamie Donley at Leyton Orient on loan, while Alfie Devine is hoping to join a Championship or League One club before the deadline.