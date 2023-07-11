Ange Postecoglou expects more Tottenham transfer activity after busy start to the summer

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expects the club to conduct more business this summer after a busy start to the transfer window.

Spurs have brought in new faces in the shape of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, while they are set to announce the signing of former Fulham winger Manor Solomon.

The club hold a strong interest in Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven but are yet to make an official approach, while they are also tracking Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Spurs from Barcelona, are considered other options in central defence.

“It’s fair to see that the reason I’m here is because the club is seeking change in direction and that usually transpires in the changing room too,” said the Australian on Monday.

“Right now I have to deal with uncertainties and try to tick them off one by one to see what our squad is going to look like, but that might take a little while.”

Davinson Sanchez could leave the club this summer and has been linked to both Villarreal and Galatasaray.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may also depart as the rebuild continues.

Club captain Lloris wants a new challenge while Perisic is attracting interest from a host of European clubs after just a year in north London.

Hojbjerg is open to a move away amid interest from Atletico Madrid, while Joe Rodon, Ryan Sessegnon, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso could also move on during this window.

Tottenham are also set to reject Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane despite the England captain having just a year left on his contract.