Ange Postecoglou drops fresh Tottenham transfer hint after Dominic Solanke signing

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the club could still be active during what remains of the summer transfer window.

Spurs broke their transfer record on Saturday by sealing a £60m deal for Dominic Solanke, who signed a six-year deal after arriving from Bournemouth.

The club are thought to have paid £30m up front and a further £3m could come if the criteria for various add-ons are met.

Solanke was paraded in front of home supporters alongside fellow new arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall before Saturday’s 3-2 defat to Bayern Munich in the club’s last pre-season friendly.

Standard Sport understands Spurs were keen on a move for Pedro Neto before the Portugal international sealed a shock move to Chelsea and failed with a player-plus-cash bid.

Speaking after the Bayern defeat, Postecoglou was asked about potential incomings following the Solanke deal.

New man: Dominic Solanke was unveiled to Tottenham fans on Saturday (Action Images via Reuters)

“Look, we'll see, there's still time in the window and I think there'll still be some activity,” he said.

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign away at Leicester on Monday 19 August.