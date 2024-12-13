Ange Postecoglou doubles down on Timo Werner comments: No time for ‘bruised egos’

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou doubled down on his criticism of Timo Werner and says he has no time to be “worrying about people’s bruised egos” during a difficult run for the team.

Germany international Werner was hauled off at half-time of Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Rangers on Thursday night, with Postecoglou slamming the forward’s performance as “not acceptable” after the Europa League fixture.

Postecoglou was then asked about his comments on Friday afternoon, with Spurs facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend, and the under-pressure manager did not back down from his comments as he highlighted what he wants from his team.

Werner was taken off at half-time at Ibrox (Getty Images)

“It wasn’t criticism. It was assessment,” Postecoglou said on Friday. “He’s [Werner] an international, he’s won the Champions League, he’s a senior player. There’s a level of application you need to rise to, to raise the team. He didn’t reach that.

“It’s just an assessment of his performance. On a really challenging night for us, which we knew going into it. He needs to be better. We’re in a fight here. I’m not going to go away worrying about people’s bruised egos. We’re here to win things.”

Tottenham have one win in their last eight games and visit bottom-side Southampton on Sunday before a crunch Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United in midweek.

While several injuries to first-team players have highlighted a thin squad Postecoglou’s side have struggled to replicate their high-intensity style on a consistent basis this season - as summed up by their 4-0 win at champions Manchester City being followed by defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Postecoglou’s side visit Southampton on Sunday night (Getty Images)

Speaking more generally about his squad, Postecoglou said he wants players who are “up for the challenge” and warned that anyone who does not meet the standards required or reverts to “excuses” will not have a future at the club.

“We want to achieve things. We want to be successful. And we’re down to the bare bones in terms of players. If there’s somebody in the dressing room who’s fit who feels he needs something extra in this moment, he’s probably not the right type,” Postecoglou added.

“I need guys - and I had some last night - who understand the situation we’re in. We’ve got 15 fit players. In some positions we’ve only got two fit players. I’m not going to go around trying to get extra out of people. If they’re not able to give extra now, it kind of gives me an indication over where they’re at.

“At the moment, I’m here, I take responsibility. If we think there’s some ‘mythical’ thing existing at this club that prevents success, then change it. What’s the point otherwise. Don’t come here. I don’t buy into [excuses].

“If you want excuses there are a million of them as to why we can’t be successful. If that’s what you’re clutching in tough moments, then what’s the point, move on and go somewhere else.

“Timo is not where our season is at. It’s not about Timo. It’s not about bringing somebody down and blaming somebody. We’ve got a limited number of players. It’s a great challenge. I want people who are up for that challenge.”