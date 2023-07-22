Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham are pushing for more summer signings

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Tottenham are “still looking to do some business” in the transfer window.

Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon have been signed so far, while Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have made their loan moves permanent in recent weeks.

A centre-back remains high on the club’s wishlist, with Blackburn’s Ashley Phillips closing in on a move to Spurs and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven two key targets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With three weeks to go until Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford, Postecologu insisted that the club are still actively trying to recruit.

“We’re working with the players we’ve got at the moment and I’m really happy with the way they are all working hard,” Postecoglou said.

“But we’ve obviously still got time in the transfer window and we’ll still looking to do some business.”

Maddison made his debut for the club in a pre-season friendly against West Ham, and could face a swift reunion with his former club when Spurs face Leicester in Thailand on Sunday morning.

Newcastle were also linked with Maddison but Tottenham won the race and got their man for £40m, with Postecoglou already impressed with the midfielder’s contributions with and without the ball.

“We want to be an attacking team and the more attacking threats we have the harder it is for the opposition to stop you,” the Spurs boss said.

“The reason we weren’t the only ones interested in [Maddison] is because when you get players from midfield areas who can provide a goal threat I think they’re pretty valuable to your team.

“The other side that I’ve really been pleased with is that he works hard off the ball as well you know from a defensive sense. We know that we want to be a team that works hard on the ball and he’s been really good without it. He’s been working hard and you can see that’s a part of the game he’s also embraced.”