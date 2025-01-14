Ange Postecoglou condemns ‘vile and detestable’ chants from some Tamworth fans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has expressed his disappointment with some of the “pretty vile and detestable” chants he received from a minority of Tamworth supporters during Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

Spurs made hard work of last weekend’s third-round clash at the Vanarama National League outfit before they won 3-0 after extra time.

Postecoglou’s side turn their focus to Wednesday’s trip to rivals Arsenal but asked if he could expect another hostile atmosphere at the Emirates after an uncompromising welcome at the Lamb Ground on Sunday, the 59-year-old highlighted some of the “unacceptable” behaviour he experienced.

“As I said after the game, credit to Andy (Peaks) and his players and the people of Tamworth at the football club. I thought they did themselves proud on the day with the way they presented everything,” Postecoglou explained.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said 90 per cent of the Tamworth supporters behaved well (Joe Giddens/PA)

“(I’d say) 90 per cent of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10 per cent who were pretty unacceptable.

“The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we’re kind of expected to be the bigger person. I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on.”

A clip went viral on Sunday of Tamworth fans directly behind Postecoglou’s away dugout repeatedly calling the former Celtic boss a “w*****” before the 59-year-old broke out into a smile.

However, moments earlier a small section of the Lambs’ support had chanted “f** Aussie b*****” at Postecoglou.