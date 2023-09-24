Ange Postecoglou admits confusion over handball rule after Cristian Romero concedes penalty for Spurs

(AP)

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he has “no idea” what the handball rule is and joked “developing armless defenders” is the only way to stop giving penalties away.

Spurs were punished by VAR during Sunday’s north London derby after it intervened to say Cristian Romero had handled a shot by Arsenal defender Ben White.

After consulting the pitch-side monitor, referee Rob Jones awarded a spot-kick and Bukayo Saka slotted the ball home. Spurs hit back a minute later to draw 2-2, but Postecoglou was still left puzzled by the penalty against his team.

“Mate, I couldn’t see but I’ve got no idea about the handball rule,” he said. “I really don’t.

“I saw the one yesterday at Wolves and it just seems if it hits your hand it’s a penalty and then other times if it hits your hand, it isn’t a penalty. I’ve got no idea.

“It is the one rule in the game I just don’t understand. Unless we start developing armless defenders I don’t know how you are supposed to block things and be in a natural position. It is what it is mate.

“You kind of hope these things even themselves out over the course of a year but I don’t understand the handball rule. I have said that to referees in the past and I don’t know how they see it to be honest.”