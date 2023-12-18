Anfield clean sheet 'testament to the way Man Utd performed'

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans

The Times’ Charlotte Duncker says Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans deserve credit for Manchester United's clean sheet at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag's side faced 34 shots and goalkeeper Andre Onana's eight saves were the most the most by a United goalkeeper in a Premier League match against Liverpool since David de Gea in December 2014 (also eight).

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Duncker said: "I was at the press conference when Ten Hag said the reason why he wasn’t picking Varane is because he didn’t like him playing as the left-sided centre back and that is where he played against Liverpool.

"He could have played him on the right, so that went against why he wasn’t picking him.

"That was their ninth centre-back pairing already this season, so to go to Anfield with Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, who were starting a Premier League game together for the first time, and to come away with a clean sheet, with both of them putting in really good performances, is testament really to the way Manchester United performed."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds